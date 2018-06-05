White House official who reportedly mocked 'dying' John McCain is out of a job

Kelly Sadler, shown in March, is no longer employed as a special assistant to President Trump. Last month, after Sen. John McCain urged senators to vote against Gina Haspel's nomination to head the CIA, Sadler reportedly said, "It doesn't matter, he's dying anyway."
