St. Paul man pleads guilty in fatal bicyclist crash

A St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a bicyclist and then fleeing from the crash.

Twenty-nine-year-old Dustin Hegner Royce told a Ramsey County judge Monday he was hurrying away from a road rage altercation last November, ran a red light and hit something. Royce says he panicked and didn't stop to investigate. He later learned he had struck 52-year-old Jose Hernandez Solano who was biking home from his job at Brasa Rotisseries in St. Paul.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press says Hegner Royce has pleaded guilty to one count of criminal vehicular homicide. His mother, Abbey Rose Hegner, is charged with aiding her son after the fact.