Intelligence Squared debate: Should net neutrality be saved?

An Intelligence Squared debate about the future of the internet. The Federal Communications Commission rules requiring net neutrality expire on June 11, 2018.

The Trump administration considered these rules a dangerous over-reach that stifles free speech and innovation. Is there enough competition to ensure equal access for everyone? And who decides what we can see or do online?

The Intelligence Squared debate motion is — Preserve net neutrality: all data is created equal.

For the motion: Mitchell Baker, chairwoman of the Mozilla Foundation and Mozilla Corporation.

"Who decides what we see and can do online? When we click on a link or select an app, what happens? Do we get to see the site or the application we're aiming for, or is it suddenly not available? Without net neutrality, it does not need to be available to you."

For the motion: Tom Wheeler, fellow at Harvard Kennedy School and former chairman at the FCC.

"The network that connects you to the Internet knows your traffic to every website. Your private information is known by the network and, unless there is common carriage net neutrality, there is no responsibility that they have to protect your privacy."

Against the motion: Nick Gillespie, editor in chief of Reason.tv and Reason.com

"Net neutrality is about the government being able to say, 'We get to control your business model.'... Vote against net neutrality if you believe in free speech, innovation and a better America."

Against the motion: Michael Katz, a professor at the University of California Berkeley and former chief economist at the FCC.

"Net neutrality is the threat to free speech. Just ask yourself this: who do you think is a bigger threat to access to CNN.com and WashingtonPost.com? Is it an ISP that makes money because you pay it to get access to this site, or is it the Trump administration?"