Kilauea lava flow swallows 279 homes in two coastal subdivisions

Most of the Kapoho area including the tide pools is now covered in fresh lava with few properties still intact as the Kilauea Volcano lower east rift zone eruption continues on Wednesday in Pahoa, Hawaii.
