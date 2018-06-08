Judge says yes to lawsuit challenging Trump administration family separation policy

Andrea Elena Castro, daughter of Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, holds a U.S. flag during a Rally For Our Children event on May 31 to protest the "zero tolerance" immigration policy that has led to the separation of families.
Andrea Elena Castro, daughter of Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, holds a U.S. flag during a Rally For Our Children event on May 31 to protest the "zero tolerance" immigration policy that has led to the separation of families. 