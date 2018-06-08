Cube Critics: 'Hereditary' and 'Ocean's 8' reviewed Arts & Culture Stephanie Curtis , Euan Kerr · Jun 8, 2018 Milly Shapiro in "Hereditary." Reid Chavis, courtesy of A24 Listen Cube Critics talk "Hereditary" and "Ocean's 8" Jun 7, 2018 4min 18sec Criminality and horror fill the Cube Critics' plate as Euan Kerr and Stephanie Curtis enjoy this week's openings, including "Hereditary," "Ocean's 8" and "Hotel Artemis." Listen to their suggestions by clicking the audio player above. Stay Informed The news on your schedule from MPR News Update Email Address* Zip Code MPR News Update AM MPR News Update PM See our Privacy Policy. Must be age 13.