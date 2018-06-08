Mpls. I-94 shutdown tops Twin Cities weekend traffic woes

Many people trying to get into downtown Minneapolis will need to find a new route through fall.

Starting Friday, access to downtown via Interstate 35W northbound will be closed for the coming months.

Here's what else is on the docket this weekend:

Busy stretch of I-94 closes

Interstate 94 will close starting Friday night between I-35W and Interstate 394.

Many ramps off I-35W close

Starting Friday, the following ramps in Minneapolis close:

• Northbound I-35W to 31st St/Lake St is closed to traffic, but open to buses through fall 2018.

• Eastbound I-94 to southbound I-35W is closed through fall 2021.

• 31st Street to southbound I-35W is closed to traffic, but open to buses through fall 2021.

• 35th Street to northbound I-35W is closed through fall 2021

Head to the state website for detour information.

Several metro traffic impacts start early next week

The headaches are listed on the Minnesota Department of Transportation's site.

Greater Minnesota

Many closures across the state continue through the weekend. Head to MnDOT's site for the full list.