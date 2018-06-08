Over $1 million allocated to restoration of Blue Mounds State Park

Over $1 million has been allocated to the restoration of a natural creek in Blue Mounds State Park in Luverne, Minn., after severe weather struck the park in the summer of 2014.

High winds, heavy rains and river flooding lashed the park for a month from June 11 to July 11, 2014, causing damage to the lower dam across Mound Creek.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has opted not to restore the dam to its pre-disaster condition. Instead, they will demolish and remove the dam, restore the creek and install a pedestrian bridge.

FEMA will provide 75 percent of the grant funding, totaling $1.38 million. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management, will cover the remaining amount.

James K. Joseph, regional administrator of FEMA Region V, said: "The creek restoration project will benefit everyone who visits Blue Mounds State Park."