Flash flood warning issued for Carver County

Updated: 11:05 a.m. | Posted: 10:15 a.m.

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a flash flood warning for parts of Carver County through early Saturday afternoon.

The Weather Service reported that radar indicates slow-moving thunderstorms have dropped as much as 4 inches of rain in southeastern Carver County, with additional heavy rain expected. The warning is in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday and includes the city of Carver.

The Weather Service also has issued a flash flood watch through late Saturday night for parts of southern Minnesota, including Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele, Martin, Faribault, Freeborn, Dodge, Mower and Fillmore counties.

After one round of showers and thunderstorms this morning, another round of storms is possible this afternoon, with a risk for severe weather including large hail and damaging winds — along with more heavy rain.

"Slow-moving thunderstorms, with extremely heavy rainfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour, will develop through the afternoon and evening as a storm system slowly moves eastward," the Weather Service reported. "... These storms are very efficient and will produce a lot of rainfall in a short period of time."