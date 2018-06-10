A first for the Army: Scouting big cities for new command HQ

Fort Bragg
In this Sept. 12, 2011 file photo, generals salute during an installation ceremony at the U.S. Army Forces Command at Fort Bragg, N.C., one the Army's three major command headquarters. The Army is scouting large cities in 2018 to find a home for a fourth command headquarters, one that would be near experts in technology and innovation who can help focus on the Army's future. 