Man drowns in St. Croix River

Authorities say a 20-year-old Wisconsin man drowned in the St. Croix River on Saturday morning.

According to the St. Croix Falls Police Department, officers responded to the Lions Park area in St. Croix Falls at about 7 a.m. Saturday after a witness reported hearing calls for help coming from the river.

Three hours later, emergency responders recovered the body of the St. Croix Falls man.

Police said the man was found 20 to 30 feet from shore in about 8 feet of water. As of Sunday morning, police said the incident appeared to be an accidental drowning.

Lions Park is located on the north side of St. Croix Falls, a couple miles north of Interstate Park.