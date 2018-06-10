Three people injured in Minneapolis shooting

Three people were shot near several businesses and restaurants Friday night in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis, and police say two of the victims may have been innocent bystanders.

The Minneapolis Police Department reported that investigators are still looking for the person or people responsible for the shooting that took place in the 2800 block of Hennepin Avenue.

Police said officers responded to a "chaotic scene" around 10:30 p.m. Friday. A man and woman were found at the scene with gunshot wounds. Another man who was injured later arrived at a hospital. Authorities said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Police said the two people found at the scene appear to have not been the target of the shooting. Further details on the circumstances of what led to the shooting were not immediately available.