Carlton, Minn., scores second $1M Powerball winner in 3 weeks

Carlton, Minn., is apparently the luckiest place in America.

For the second time in three weeks, a Powerball ticket purchased in the northeastern Minnesota town, population about 1,000, matched the first five numbers drawn to win $1 million.

A ticket bought at the Kwik Trip at 1711 Highway 210 in Carlton matched the first five Powerball numbers drawn on June 9 — 6-10-15-25-36 — the Minnesota Lottery said Monday.

On May 19, a Powerball ticket purchased at the Minit Mart Carlton, located at 405 3rd St. in Carlton — about a five-minute drive from the Kwik Trip — matched the first five numbers drawn to win $1 million.

Neither prize has yet been claimed.

Powerball players in Minnesota have one year from the drawing date to claim any prizes. The $1 million prizes must be claimed at lottery headquarters in Roseville. Once claimed, the businesses receive a $5,000 bonus.