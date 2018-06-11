Minneapolis Hamilton tickets: Get in virtual line now for a chance to see musical

A woman displays her Hamilton autograph book outside of the the popular Broadway show Hamilton on June 21, 2016 in New York City.

Updated: 11:21 a.m. | Posted: 10:36 a.m.

People who want a chance to buy tickets to the touring production of "Hamilton" coming to Minneapolis this summer are being invited to register with Ticketmaster this week.

The registration system is intended to ensure that ticket buyers are actual patrons, and not bots, or automated online ticket-buying programs. Such bots sometimes snap up tickets to popular events for resale at grossly inflated prices.

Hennepin Theatre Trust, which is bringing "Hamilton" to town for a run beginning Aug. 29 at the Orpheum Theatre, announced Monday that sales will begin June 21 — but only for patrons who have registered as authentic humans by this Friday, June 15.

Trust spokesperson Dale Stark said the total number of tickets available is undetermined because the organization will be offering an unknown number to educational groups. He said the price range will be $79 to $479, with a limit of four per customer. Tickets to the show's extended run in Chicago are selling for a couple of hundred dollars or less. Higher-end tickets to the Broadway production at the Richard Rogers Theatre in New York are going for more than $1,000.

To register, people should either log on to an existing account with Ticketmaster or create a new account.

The announcement said a lottery would offer 40 seats at $10 each in the orchestra section for all performances, but it provided no details. A limited number of tickets will also be available at the State Theatre box office at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 21.

"Hamilton," written and composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, won 11 Tony awards in 2016. It is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton.