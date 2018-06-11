Pope Francis accepts resignation of Bishop Juan Barros over Chilean abuse scandal

Bishop Juan Barros, long accused of helping to cover up a notorious sex abuse case in the Catholic Church in Chile, has resigned. He's seen here during Pope Francis's visit to Chile in January.
Bishop Juan Barros, long accused of helping to cover up a notorious sex abuse case in the Catholic Church in Chile, has resigned. He's seen here during Pope Francis's visit to Chile in January. 