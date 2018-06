President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Paya Lebar Air Base in Singapore on Sunday, June 10, 2018. Trump is scheduled to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12.

Ken Rudin, host of the Political Junkie podcast joins MPR News Host Kerri Miller each Monday to discuss the latest news from Washington.

This week they discussed President Trump's performance at the G-7 summit in Quebec and what to look for in the President's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. They also talked about Mr. Trump's strategy on the use of presidential pardons.

