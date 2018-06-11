Trump sets June 20 rally in Duluth

President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks at the North Side Gymnasium in Elkhart, Ind., May 10, 2018, during a campaign rally.

Donald Trump will make his first visit to Minnesota as president next week for a rally in Duluth, the battleground for the open and highly competitive 8th Congressional District seat.

Trump will come to Duluth June 20, his campaign announced Monday.

Trump won the Minnesota 8th in the 2016 presidential race, although DFL U.S. House Rep. Rick Nolan held onto the seat in a close election and Minnesota chose Hillary Clinton for president.

Nolan earlier this year announced he would not seek re-election to the district, giving Republicans a key opportunity to flip the seat. Four Democrats are headed for an August primary at this point.

St. Louis County Commissioner Pete Stauber is the chief Republican in the 8th District race. He's a retired Duluth police officer who's also served on the Hermantown City Council and in younger years played minor league professional hockey.

Harry Robb Welty has also filed as a GOP candidate.

"We look forward to the momentum and positive energy his visit will bring to Minnesota Republicans and our opportunities this election cycle," said Minnesota GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan.

U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, speaking from Duluth ahead of a previously scheduled campaign rally for his DFL governor's campaign, told MPR News that Minnesotans were tired of political division.

"They want to see things get done," he said. "So I think when he comes it highlights the distinct difference between his view of the world, our view of the world and Minnesotans' view."

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story did not include Harry Robb Welty as a GOP candidate for the seat.