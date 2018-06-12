Police seek help finding missing Roseville boy with health concerns

State and local authorities are asking for the public's help finding a Roseville boy who went missing last week.

Isiah Wright, 15, left his home June 8 after a disagreement with his mother, who hasn't heard from him, Roseville police said Tuesday adding that they are concerned for Isiah's welfare.

He's described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 145 pounds, and last seen wearing a black T-shirt with green writing, blue basketball shorts and multicolored Nike shoes. He may be in the Minneapolis area.

MISSING: Isiah may be in the Minneapolis area. Because of health concerns authorities are concerned for his welfare. If you think you have seen Isiah or know of his whereabouts, contact the Roseville PD at 651-767-0640 or dial 911. More: https://t.co/lje7cZnedt @RosevilleMN_PD pic.twitter.com/IjKRaZUWjN — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) June 12, 2018

Police say the boy has health concerns, although did not specify what they were.

Anyone who may have seen Isiah or knows his whereabouts should call Roseville police at 651-767-0640 or dial 911.