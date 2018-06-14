5 in 5: Bikram yoga scandal, the Lennox sisters, and Kamasi Washington

Every week on MPR News with Kerri Miller, we highlight 5 things to watch, read, or experience. This week, Stephanie Curtis is the curator.

1. ESPN's outstanding "30 for 30" podcast devotes the entire third season to the story of Bikram yoga and its controversial founder. Reported and produced by a former yoga studio manager, Julia Lowrie Henderson, the podcast details how the cultural phenomenon healed and harmed people.

2. You can stream the 1999 BBC miniseries The Aristocrats that is based on the equally gripping biography by Stella Tillyard of the Lennox sisters. The four women were the daughters of the Duke of Richmond and unlike their peers, they married and courted for love. Most interestingly, they were deeply involved in politics. Fans of PBS costume dramas should note that Julian Fellows plays the Duke of Richmond and he'd go on to create "Downtown Abbey."

3. "Let Our Fame Be Great" by Oliver Bullough is a travelogue and history of people you probably have never heard of: the Nogais, the Narts, the Balkars, the Circassians and others. It's enlightening and engrossing if you have an interest in Russian history and want a better understanding of the mountains of the Caucasus.

4. "The Incredibles 2" opens this weekend. It's been a long time coming and worth the wait. The action sequences are extraordinary and it's very, very funny. Also: there's a raccoon!

5. Kamasi Washington plays Rock the Garden this weekend. The saxophonist and band leader's music will transport you. Put on some headphones and float away.