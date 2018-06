Traffic moving after overturned semi shut I-35W south in Mpls.

Updated 12:15 p.m. | Posted 11:39 a.m.

Cars are moving again on I-35W southbound after a semitrailer rollover closed the road Thursday morning from the 26th Street overpass to Washington Avenue.

MnDOT had said it expected that stretch of I-35W south to be closed until about 2 p.m. but confirmed just after noon that traffic was moving.