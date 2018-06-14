Police investigate fatal north Minneapolis shooting

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating a homicide after a shooting Wednesday night.

The department says officers responded to the area of Lowry Avenue North and Fremont Avenue North around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of gunfire.

When they arrived, officers found a man in the street with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim died a short time later at North Memorial Health Hospital.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office has not yet released the victim's name.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS. All tips are anonymous and those who provide information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a financial reward. People with information may also text their tip to 847411 or call the MPD TIP line at 612-692-TIPS.