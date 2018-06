"The Soul of America" : what can history teach us?

Jon Meacham AP Photo/Pulitzer Board

After the death of a protester at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017, historian and author Jon Meacham looked back at critical moments in U.S history where racial tensions and societal division were widespread. What he discovered was not despair but hope. America, he says, has pulled through difficult times before and will do so again.

MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke to Jon Meacham about his new book, "The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels."