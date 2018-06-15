Politics Friday: Who's running for Keith Ellison's congressional seat?

A "Vote Here" sign sits in front of the doors at the Coyle Community Center in Cedar-Riverside where residents of the area can vote for the city elections for Minneapolis, Nov. 7, 2017.

There's another competitive race for Congress in Minnesota this year. Democrat Keith Ellison is leaving the 5th District seat to run for Attorney General.

This weekend, DFLers will try to unite behind a candidate to replace Ellison, but the field is crowded.

MPR host Mike Mulcahy moderated a "live" studio debate. The candidates are:

• Margaret Anderson Kelliher is a former Minnesota House Speaker

• Patricia Torres Ray is a state senator from Minneapolis

• Jamal Abdulahi is an electrical engineer and founder of the Somali-American DFL Caucus

• Ilhan Omar state Representative of Minneapolis.