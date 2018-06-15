Twin Cities Friday heat warning rises to 'excessive'

Minnesota state fair attendees uses cool water mist at a coffee concession when temperatures hit the 90s in 2013.

The Twin Cities metro area is now under an excessive heat warning for Friday afternoon.

The Twin Cities National Weather Service shifted from an earlier "heat advisory" to "excessive heat warning," saying temperatures in the mid-90s will combine with high humidity to produce a heat index between 98 and 103. The warning is in effect until 7 p.m.

A heat advisory has also been expanded to south central Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

The metro has been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning this afternoon. The Heat Advisory has been expanded to south central MN and far western WI. Heat indices in these areas will range from 98 to 103. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/mQMSxXYTuV — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 15, 2018

An excessive heat warning means that a "combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely," the National Weather Service said. People who are active outdoors, children and the elderly should be particularly cautious.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, the weather service added, noting "this is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes."