Army narrows list of cities down to 5 for new command HQ; Minneapolis makes cut

In this Sept. 12, 2011 file photo, generals salute during an installation ceremony at the U.S. Army Forces Command at Fort Bragg, N.C., one the Army's three major command headquarters. The Army is scouting large cities in 2018 to find a home for a fourth command headquarters, one that would be near experts in technology and innovation who can help focus on the Army's future.

A U.S. Army spokesman said officials have narrowed to five the number of cities under consideration to house a prestigious command center that's meant to modernize Army operations and technology — and Minneapolis has made the cut.

Col. Patrick Seiber told the Austin American-Statesman newspaper that Minneapolis and Austin, Texas, are finalists for the Futures Command headquarters along with Boston, Philadelphia and Raleigh, N.C.

Seiber said 10 other cities — including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Seattle — are no longer candidates. A final decision is expected by the end of June.

The Army wants the center to be near experts in technology and innovation who can figure out emerging threats and what equipment will be needed to answer them.

The complex will have a staff of about 500 people, led by a four-star general.