Stormy, steamy Saturday on tap for much of Minnesota

Much of southern Minnesota woke up to thunder, lightning and heavy rain on Saturday morning. The chance of storms — some of them strong to severe — will continue across much of the state throughout the day, along with hot and humid conditions.

The National Weather Service reported just after 8 a.m. that a line of strong storms may cause some localized minor flooding in the Twin Cities on Saturday morning. Other strong storms were moving across southern and western Minnesota as of 8 a.m., with the possibility of hail and damaging wind.

The best chance for severe weather on Saturday is across central and northern Minnesota, the Weather Service reported. A flash flood watch is in effect for Duluth and other parts of northeastern Minnesota on Saturday.

Meanwhile, an excessive heat warning continues for the Twin Cities metro area through Sunday night. High temperatures in the 90s will combine with high humidity to create heat index values near 100 degrees. A heat advisory continues Saturday for much of the rest of southern Minnesota.