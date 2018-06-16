Trump plans campaign rally in Fargo

President Donald Trump holds a law enforcement roundtable on sanctuary cities in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on March 20, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump is coming to North Dakota's largest city for a campaign rally later this month, a week after his planned visit to Duluth.

Trump campaign spokesman Michael Glassner said the event is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 27 at Scheels Arena in Fargo. Glassner said Trump is expected to discuss the summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as well as the economy and low unemployment rates.

Trump carried North Dakota with 63 percent of the vote in the 2016 election. He last came to the state in September and spoke outside a Mandan oil refinery.

Trump's campaign previously announced plans for a rally at Amsoil Arena in Duluth on Wednesday.

Minnesota Public Radio News contributed to this report.