Some survivors of Category 5 Hurricane Irma want a Category 6

NOAA's GOES satellite shows Hurricane Irma as it moved toward the Florida Coast in the Caribbean Sea on Sept. 07, 2017. Irma was a Category 5 hurricane, and in its aftermath, some people want a Category 6.
NOAA's GOES satellite shows Hurricane Irma as it moved toward the Florida Coast in the Caribbean Sea on Sept. 07, 2017. Irma was a Category 5 hurricane, and in its aftermath, some people want a Category 6. 