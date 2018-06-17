Two killed, five injured in Dakota County crash

Two men died and five other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday night in Dakota County.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office reported that the crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Goodwin Avenue and 190th Street East in Vermillion Township, south of St. Paul.

The sheriff's office said witnesses reported that a Ford F-150 pickup was traveling south on Goodwin Avenue and failed to yield at a stop sign, striking the front of a Chevrolet Traverse SUV traveling west on 190th Street.

The Traverse rolled and both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

The driver of the pickup — 36-year-old Jon Fontaine of Farmington — and the front-seat passenger in the SUV — Jared Lazer, 34, of Rosemount — died at the scene.

Five other people were transported to hospitals with what the sheriff's office said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries — Fontaine's 12-year-old son, who was a passenger in the pickup; Lazer's wife Jillayne, who was driving the SUV; and the Lazers' three children, ages 5, 5 and 2, who were in the rear seat of the SUV.

The crash remains under investigation.

"Sadly, this tragedy took the lives of two fathers the day before Father's Day," the sheriff's office noted in a news release. "The Dakota County Sheriff's Office sends our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims."