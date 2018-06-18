Possible NW Wisconsin dam break near MN border triggers flooding

Bridges are being flooded after a likely dam break on the Tamarack River in Douglas County, Wis., according to the National Weather Service office in Duluth.

3:30 PM: THE RADIGAN FLOWAGE DAM ON THE TAMARACK RIVER HAS LIKELY BROKEN! FLOODING IS OCCURING! #WIWX pic.twitter.com/itiYTOvaSw — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) June 18, 2018

A flash flood warning has been issued for Markville, Minn., which is downstream from the Radgean Flowage Dam.

The weather service warns that all bridges have been flooded downstream in southwestern Douglas County and warned people to avoid the area and never drive through a flooded road.

Highway 77/48 west of Danbury, Wis., has been closed at the St. Croix River bridge. And The Minnesota Department of Transportation tweeted that Highway 23 south of Jay Cooke State Park and Highway 48 at the St. Croix River in Pine County were also closed due to washouts.

Highway 77/48 just closed at the St. Croix River bridge west of Danbury #Wisconsin. This is on the #Minnesota side, just west of the bridge #mnwx #wiwx @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/sRq2Rg5iI1 — Andrew Krueger (@akpix) June 18, 2018

According to a National Weather Service gauge, the St. Croix River near Danbury was approaching nearly record levels Sunday night.