How a SCOTUS decision will affect public sector unions

Amanda Malm is a labor and delivery nurse at the Mother Baby Center at Abbott Northwestern. Hundreds of nurses for Allina Health went on strike in 2016 at four Twin Cities hospitals over a contact dispute.

Is it constitutional to require public-sector employees to pay union fees, even if they are non-members? Or is is a violation of the First Amendment to force workers to financially support an organization they might not politically agree with?

The Supreme Court is expected to answer this question in Janus v. AFSCME Council 31 any day now. MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke with Associate Professor of history Jon Shelton of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and Center of the American Experiment Vice President Kim Crockett.

Use the audio player above to hear the full conversation.

Editor's note: The MPR Newsroom is unionized with SAG-AFTRA.

Alana Schreiber contributed to this web brief. She is an intern with MPR News.