Minnesota man one of two deaths in Wis. attributed to storms

Authorities have attributed another death in Wisconsin to the storms that caused widespread flooding in the Upper Midwest.

The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office says severe thunderstorms toppled a large oak tree onto a camper on Lake Chetac, killing a man inside and injuring a woman and two young children Sunday.

The man is identified as 55-year-old James Pluff, of Redwood Falls, Minnesota. Sheriff's officials say the woman and children suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital in Rice Lake.

The storms and flooding also caused the death of a 75-year-old man whose body was found not far from his pickup truck along a flooded road in Ashland County Sunday.

Relentless rain also caused flash flooding in Minnesota and Michigan where sections of roads and highways washed away.