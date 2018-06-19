Photo of crying 2-year-old girl at border goes viral

A 2-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched.
A 2-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12 in McAllen, Texas. The asylum seekers had rafted across the Rio Grande River from Mexico and were detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents before being sent to a processing center for possible separation. 