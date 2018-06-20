Small Duluth cafe gets a big response to 'Fox & Friends' visit

Uncle Loui's Cafe owner Debra Strop and her son Matt Berthiaume
Uncle Loui's Cafe owner Debra Strop and her son Matt Berthiaume, general manager, will host "Fox & Friends" on Thursday after Trump's visit. "We just want to feed people; we don't care who you voted for," Berthiaume said. 