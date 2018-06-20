Stearns sheriff: Juvenile admits burning historic Melrose church

A juvenile recently confessed to intentionally setting fire to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose, Minn., in March 2016 and was charged with first-degree arson in juvenile court, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Melrose police in January asked the Stearns County Sheriff's Office to help in the investigation, which led to re-interviewing people and re-examining evidence. On June 5, authorities interviewed a juvenile who "confessed that he/she intentionally set the arson fire at the church," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

• August 2017: Fate of historic church divides parishioners in central Minnesota town

The juvenile was 13 years old at the time. Because juvenile court proceedings are confidential by law, the sheriff's office said no further information would be made available.

The church played a central role in the town for nearly 120 years before the fire. It was revered for its historic significance and design. Its twin steeples and onion-shaped domes are visible from nearby Interstate 94.

No one was hurt in the fire, although it caused at least $1 million in damage. Diocesan leaders, citing the extensive fire damage and other problems with the old church have recommended replacing the structure.