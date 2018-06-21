Charles Krauthammer, Pulitzer-winning columnist, dies of cancer

Charles Krauthammer, pictured on the Fox News Channel, died of cancer at the age of 68. His death was announced by the <em>Washington Post</em>, where he was a Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist in addition to his work as a commentator for Fox.
