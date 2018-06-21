Photos: Trump draws a big crowd in Duluth


1 The crowd inside of Amsoil Arena cheers on President Trump during a rally in Duluth on Wednesday. 
2 The Duluth Curling Club fills up with people hoping to make it into rally. 
3 A woman holds up peace signs in front of a giant American flag before the beginning of the rally. 
4 Dogs sniff incoming cars as crowds wait to get into Amsoil Arena. 
5 Police keep an eye on protesters and Trump supporters outside of Amsoil Arena. 
6 Ten-year-old Sarah sips an Icee while waiting in line. 
7 U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis, right, and U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, center, greet President Trump on stage. 
8 GOP-endorsed gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson greets voters waiting to get into rally. 
9 A young man from Fridley named Dominic, left, who declined to give his last name, talks with Gary Nieman of Duluth outside Amsoil Arena. Supporters of Trump and protesters of his policies demonstrated outside the rally. 
10 State Rep. Karin Housley, running for U.S. senator, sits in the crowd. 
11 Pete Stauber. running for Congress in Minnesota's 8th District, takes the stage. 
12 A Trump supporter and an anti-Trump demonstrator exchange words as the crowd that attended the rally leave the arena. 
13 It was a long, hot wait in the Northwest Passage skywalk for hundreds of people ahead of President Trump's rally in Duluth on Wednesday, June 20, 2018. Medical personnel attended to some people who were overcome by the hot conditions in the skywalk. 
14 Travis Klinefelter of Dubuque, Iowa, waves a flag from the top of the parking garage at Amsoil Arena. "It's the first time I've left early," Klinefelter said, "I wanted to see the motorcade and I did." 
15 Duluth City Councilor Joel Sipress speaks to a crowd opposed to President Donald Trump during a rally at the Duluth Civic Center on Wednesday afternoon, June 20, 2018, to counter Trump's rally that evening at Amsoil Arena. 
16 A drum circle from the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa performs at a rally opposing President Trump at the Duluth Civic Center on Wednesday, June 20, 2018. 
17 A march of people opposed to President Donald Trump travels down Sixth Avenue West toward Amsoil Arena in Duluth on Wednesday, June 20, 2018. 
18 Two supporters of President Trump pass by anti-Trump protesters at the corner of Superior Street and Lake Avenue in downtown Duluth on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 following Trump's rally at Amsoil Arena. 