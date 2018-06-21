Librarian Nancy Pearl picks 7 books for summer reading

I'm always looking for a good thriller, and this just was perfect. It's exactly the kind of thriller that I most enjoy.



The two main characters, one of them is a bounty hunter named Alice Vega — she lives in California, but she's called to come to a small town in Pennsylvania where two girls, two sisters, have been kidnapped. And she has had great success in finding missing children before. So the family of these two girls calls her in and she goes to work with a disgraced policeman from that town's police force named Max Caplan.



And the two of them together make this very interesting team, bringing their separate talents together to try to locate these two girls. You really want to spend time with these two main characters. It was one of those things where the plot was great and it was complex enough to keep me interested, but what I loved most was the way these two very, very different characters — complicated with complicated lives — interact.