Video: Minneapolis police pleaded with man to drop knife before they shot him

State investigators released police body camera videos Thursday showing officers shooting a suspect after he stabbed himself in a police interview room last year.

Marcus Fischer, 19, was sentenced to six years in prison earlier this month after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault in the case.

Minneapolis detectives were questioning Fischer in an Anoka County assault case in December. They had left the interview room briefly when the video shows Fischer sitting alone at a table. He can be seen fidgeting before he stands up with a knife and points it at his neck.

Warning: Video contains profanity and graphic content

Video taken from police body cameras shows numerous officers in the hallway outside the locked interview room repeatedly yelling at Fischer to drop the knife as they are looking for a Taser.

One officer tells Fischer they can't help him unless he drops the knife.

"Marcus, don't do that ... C'mon Marcus it's not that bad. Marcus, stop," one officer can be heard saying. "Put the knife down. Marcus put the knife down. Back away from the door and put the knife down.

"We can still save you if we can get to you," the officer said.

Fischer can be heard telling the officer that he did not commit the crime.

"Tell my mom I love her," he said. "I am not going to jail, man."

The officer said: "This is not worth killing yourself for."

Officers continue to negotiate with Fischer until another officer arrives with a Taser.

The officers surround the door and open it. One officer fires the Taser once and it misses Fischer. He tries again, but comments that the stun gun is not working.

Fischer, whose image is intentionally blurred in the video, is covered in blood and can be seen holding what appears to be his T-shirt with his hands outstretched from his body. He appears to be walking toward the opened door and toward the officers. Sgt. Gene Suker and officer Jerome Carey fire their guns at Fischer, who is struck in the chest.

The BCA, which investigated the shooting, determined the actions of the officers were justified.

Videos taken from other officers' body cameras show officers continuing to talk to Fischer after he was shot, putting him on a stretcher and staying inside the ambulance until he is inside the emergency room at Hennepin County Medical Center.