White House proposes merging Education and Labor Departments

President Donald Trump, flanked by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, left, and Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, answers questions in August of 2017, at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. Today the White House announced plans to merge the two departments.
