2 boys rescued from Mississippi River in St. Paul

Several railroad and barge workers near Raspberry Island in St. Paul jumped into action to save two boys from drowning Thursday afternoon.

The two cousins, ages 10 and 14, were playing near the older boy's father's business when they left to play along the Mississippi River, according to authorities.

The younger boy slipped and fell into the river and the older one went in to try to save him.

President of Upper River Services Lee Nelson said the strong river current carried both boys down river, but Nelson and nearby railroad and barge employees used boats to reach the boys.

Nelson said the younger boy was found in a particularly precarious position, clinging to a piece of drfitwood between two large barges.

"It wasn't a good place for him to let go, to reach for the life ring, so we were able to get in close enough to where one of the guys could get his arm out and grab hold of the young man's arm," Nelson said. "Then three of them very quickly got him up on the barge and reunited him with his cousin."

Nelson said that just last week, two of the people involved received commendations from the Ramsey County sheriff for helping save another person from drowning earlier this year.

Authorities say the boys were checked out by paramedics and released to family members at the scene.