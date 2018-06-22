This jacket caused a racket: What, exactly, does Melania Trump not care about?

First lady Melania Trump leaves Joint Base Andrews in Maryland wearing a jacket with the words "I REALLY DON'T CARE. DO U?" after her visit Thursday with migrant children who are being detained at the U.S.-Mexico border.
First lady Melania Trump leaves Joint Base Andrews in Maryland wearing a jacket with the words "I REALLY DON'T CARE. DO U?" after her visit Thursday with migrant children who are being detained at the U.S.-Mexico border. 