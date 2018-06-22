Politics Friday: The GOP attorney general pick and the DFL candidate in CD3

Republican attorney general candidate Doug Wardlow speaks to delegates at the 2018 Republican Party state convention Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center in Duluth, Minn.

First up: Doug Wardlow received the Republican endorsement for the Minnesota Attorney General office, one of the most sought-after state seats up for election this fall. The former state representative joined MPR News host Mike Mulcahy to talk about why he wants the job and why he thinks he's qualified.

Then: Dean Phillips is running for the 3rd Congressional District seat on the DFL side, going up against sitting Republican Congressman Erik Paulsen who has served since 2009. He joined Mulcahy to talk about why he wants to represent that district.

Later: Eveleth Mayor Robert Vlaisavljevich sat on a panel with President Donald Trump during his visit to Duluth earlier this week. Mulcahy spoke to him about his time with the President and what made him decide to switch parties from DFL to GOP.

Finally: Reporters Briana Bierschbach and Tim Pugmire talk about the week's political news, including Trump's visit to Duluth.

