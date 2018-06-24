Photos: Minnesotans show their pride at Twin Cities parade


Natalie Deeble shows a sign of love with her daughter Saniya
1 Natalie Deeble showed a sign of love with her daughter Saniya, 8, on her shoulders during the 2018 Twin Cities Pride parade in Minneapolis. 
Thousands of attendees watch the 2018 Twin Cities Pride parade.
2 Thousands of attendees lined the sides on Hennepin Avenue to watch the 2018 Twin Cities Pride parade. 
Dykes On Bikes lead the start of the parade.
3 Dykes On Bikes lead the start of the parade. 
The Rainbow Flag is carried down Hennepin Avenue.
4 The Rainbow Flag was carried down Hennepin Avenue at the beginning of the parade. 
Attendees signed
5 Attendees signed "I love you" back to the Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing Queer Community as they marched. 
YMCA program director Shun Tucker marches.
6 YMCA program director Shun Tucker marched alongside co-workers. 
The Transgender Pride Flag is carried.
7 The Transgender Pride Flag was carried down Hennepin Avenue. 
Target employees march together.
8 Target employees marched together down Hennepin Avenue. 
Performers and staff of LUSH march together.
9 Performers and staff of LUSH marched together in the parade. 
The Rainbow Flag is carried down Hennepin Avenue.
10 The Rainbow Flag was carried down Hennepin Avenue in the beginning of the 2018 Twin Cities Pride parade in Minneapolis. 
Friends take a group photo together in Loring Park.
11 Friends took a group photo together in Loring Park during the festivities. 
An interactive installation allowed people to leave notes of support.
12 An interactive installation allowed people to leave notes of support and encouragement for K-12 LGBTQ youth in Loring Park. 
Martin the Corgi sports a Rainbow Flag cape.
13 Martin the Corgi sports a Rainbow Flag cape during the 2018 Twin Cities Pride parade in Minneapolis. 
A group of protesters occupied Hennepin Avenue during Pride parade.
14 A group of protesters occupied Hennepin Avenue, calling for the removal of police presence from Twin Cities Pride as well as justice for Thurman J. Blevins, a 31-year-old man who had been shot and killed by police in north Minneapolis the night before. 
Reactions from the crowd ranged from silence to booing.
15 Reactions from the crowd ranged from silence, to signs of solidarity, to booing. 
A group of protesters occupied Hennepin Avenue during Pride parade.
16 The demonstration significantly delayed the start of the 2018 Twin Cities Pride parade in Minneapolis. 
Reactions from the crowd ranged from silence to booing.
17 Protesters occupied Hennepin Avenue, significantly delaying the start of the 2018 Twin Cities Pride parade in Minneapolis. 
A group of protesters occupied Hennepin Avenue during Pride parade.
18 A group of protesters occupied Hennepin Avenue, calling for the removal of police presence from Twin Cities Pride. 
A group of protesters occupied Hennepin Avenue.
19 A group of protesters occupied Hennepin Avenue, calling for the removal of police presence from Twin Cities Pride as well as justice for Thurman J. Blevins. 
Reactions from the crowd varied.
20 During the protest before the parade, reactions from the crowd ranged from silence, to signs of solidarity, to booing. 