Photos: Minnesotans show their pride at Twin Cities parade

The Twin Cities Pride Parade started more than an hour behind schedule Sunday in downtown Minneapolis.

Protesters had already planned to be at the parade before Saturday night's fatal police shooting of 31-year-old Thurman Blevins in north Minneapolis.

As tens of thousands of Pride attendees looked on, protesters marched and chanted, calling for no police to be part of the Pride festivities. Reactions from the crowd varied, with some people cheering and some booing.

The procession continued normally about an hour later, with Twin Cities Pride later tweeting the nonprofit was "thrilled we were still able to finish the parade as planned and celebrate inclusivity and diversity!"

Here are some shots from the parade and protest, taken by Liam James Doyle for MPR News.