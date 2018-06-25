After Trump's executive order, what changes for undocumented families at the border?

Migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, Texas, as they seek asylum in the United States on Thursday, June 23, 2018.

President Trump has ordered that undocumented families not be separated at U.S.-Mexico border facilities. So how does this change the Trump administration's plan to crack down on illegal immigration?

MPR News host Stephanie Curtis spoke about the ongoing situation at the border with Kara Lynum, an immigration attorney with Lynum Law Office in St. Paul, and Neena Satija, an investigative reporter and radio producer for the Texas Tribune and Reveal.

