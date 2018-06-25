Congressional leaders criticize Maxine Waters for urging confrontation

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., speaks at the 2018 California Democrats State Convention in San Diego in February. "If you think we're rallying now you ain't seen nothing yet," Waters said over the weekend.
Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., speaks at the 2018 California Democrats State Convention in San Diego in February. "If you think we're rallying now you ain't seen nothing yet," Waters said over the weekend. 