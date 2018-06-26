Customs and border agency halts many 'zero tolerance' detentions, citing workload

President Trump's zero tolerance policy left the CBP struggling to process the number of people it detained — and the agency says it will temporarily stop turning immigrant parents over to prosecutors. Here, a mother migrating from Honduras holds her 1-year-old child as she surrenders to border agents on Monday. The two had illegally crossed the border near McAllen, Texas.
President Trump's zero tolerance policy left the CBP struggling to process the number of people it detained — and the agency says it will temporarily stop turning immigrant parents over to prosecutors. Here, a mother migrating from Honduras holds her 1-year-old child as she surrenders to border agents on Monday. The two had illegally crossed the border near McAllen, Texas. 