How Muslim-Americans are responding to the Supreme Court's travel ban ruling

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court upheld President Trump's "travel ban."
The policy applies to travelers from five countries with overwhelmingly Muslim populations — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. It also affects two non-Muslim countries: blocking travelers from North Korea and some Venezuelan government officials and their families.
MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke to Jaylani Hussein, executive director of Council on American-Islamic Relations-Minnesota (CAIR-MN), about how Muslim-Americans responded to the news.
Use the audio player above to hear the full segment.