Standoff: Man holding children inside New Hope home

Authorities are at the scene of a standoff at a New Hope apartment building that started with a domestic dispute Monday night.

New Hope police were called to the apartment on the 7300 block of 62nd Avenue North shortly after 8 p.m., on a report of a domestic disturbance. They found a woman outside who said her boyfriend was threatening her and was inside with two children and possibly a weapon. Authorities haven't described what kind of weapon he might have.

City Council member John Elder said officers called in negotiators who established intermittent communication with the man inside and were making continuing efforts to talk to him by various methods. Elder said nearby residents who were initially evacuated from their apartments were allowed back in due to storms overnight.

The standoff continued into Tuesday morning. So far, no injuries have been reported.