States aim to halt sexual abuse of people with intellectual disabilities

James Meadours, right, speaks with prosecutor Robert Laurino at a summit in New Jersey. In 1993, Laurino won a groundbreaking sexual assault case where the victim had an intellectual disability.
James Meadours, right, speaks with prosecutor Robert Laurino at a summit in New Jersey. In 1993, Laurino won a groundbreaking sexual assault case where the victim had an intellectual disability. 